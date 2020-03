People wearing protective face masks keep social distancing as they cross an almost deserted Paseo de la Castellana street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid Spain, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain registered 738 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours in the steepest increase of the death toll since the epidemic hit the country, the health ministry reported on Wednesday.

The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 3,434 from 2,696 on Tuesday, the ministry said. The overall number of cases soared to 47,610 from 39,673 on Tuesday.