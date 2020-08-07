Health News
Spain reports 1,895 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health authorities say

FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a medical tent to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ripollet, north of Barcelona, Spain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) - Spain on Friday reported 1,895 new coronavirus infections in the past day, mainly in the regions of the Basque Country, Catalonia and Aragon.

That compares with a 1,683 rise on Thursday, according to health ministry data.

The biggest rise was seen in the Basque Country where there were 428 cases in the past day, a 26% increase compared with Thursday, according to health ministry data.

Spain has seen a total of 314,362 cases of COVID-19 and recorded 28,503 deaths.

Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
