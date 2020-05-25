Spain reports 50 coronavirus deaths, total at 26,834

Members of the Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME) wearing full personal protective equipments disinfect outside the Archaeological Museum amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Ministry reported 50 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, marking nine straight days that the daily death toll has been below 100.

Cumulative deaths from the virus reached 26,834 in the hard-hit country, while 132 new cases were diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases up to 235,400, the ministry said.

The ministry advised that it was validating some cases, potentially leading to discrepancies with the previous days’ figures.