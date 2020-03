Shoppers practice social distancing as they wait in line to purchase products at a supermarket, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Barcelona, Spain March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Spain jumped on Tuesday to 39,673 from 33,089 cases registered on Monday, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities rose to 2,696 overnight from 2,182, the ministry said.