Spain reports 968 new coronavirus cases, total exceeds 288,000

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk on the street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain on Monday reported 968 new coronavirus infections in the past day, showing a slower pace of contagion than last week when the country reported more than 1,000 new cases for three days in a row.

Cumulative cases, which also include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased to 297,054 from 288,522, the health ministry said.

The number of active clusters grew to 560 from 483 on Thursday, when they were last disclosed.