A man wearing a mask walks past a couple on a bench at La Concha beach amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in San Sebastian, Spain, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain on Wednesday reported its first death from the coronavirus since Sunday, health ministry data showed, bringing the country’s cumulative death toll up to 27,128.

Confirmed cases of the disease increased by 219 from the previous day to 240,326, according to the ministry.