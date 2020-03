FILE PHOTO: Carlos, the owner of Hotel Freedom, which he closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, cleans the floor in front of the hotel in Madrid, Spain March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - The coronavirus death toll in Spain has reached 2,182, adding 462 fatalities overnight, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of cases registered in Spain rose to 33,089 up from 28,572 cases on Sunday.