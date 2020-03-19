Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by over 200 overnight

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) sprays disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cabuenes Hospital in front of a sign reading Rehabilitation during a 15-day state of emergency declared to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Gijon, Spain, March 18, 2020.REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s health ministry said on Thursday the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared by 209 to 767 fatalities from the previous day as the total number of coronavirus cases climbed by a quarter to 17,147 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, there were 13,716 cases in Spain.