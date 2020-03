A Military Emergency Unit member disinfects Nuevos Ministerios metro station during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madrid, Spain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared on Saturday to 1,326 from 1,002 on Friday, according to the country’s Health Ministry latest data.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 24,926 on Saturday from 19,980 in the previous tally announced on Friday.