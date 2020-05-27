Spain's coronavirus deaths up just one to 27,118

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a real estate agency during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 24, 2020. Picture taken April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has registered 27,118 deaths from the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, just one more than the previous day.

Only 39 deaths were reported over the last seven days, while a total of 236,769 cases have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry’s figures showed.

The government has warned that data may fluctuate in coming days as authorities retrospectively apply a new methodology for logging cases and deaths.