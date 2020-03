People stand in a queue to enter a supermarket during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in El Masnou, north Barcelona, Spain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 13,716 on Wednesday and the number of fatalities rose to 558, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.

He said the number of cases rose from a previous tally of 11,178 cases and 491 fatalities on Tuesday.