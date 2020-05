FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a crosswalk, as some Spanish provinces are allowed to ease lockdown restrictions during phase one, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Valencia, Spain May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll rose on Tuesday to 83 from 59 in the previous 24-hour period, the health ministry said.

The overall number of fatalities was now 27,778, the ministry said, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 232,037 cases.