Spain's increase in COVID-19 deaths slows almost to a stall

FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the sunny weather at Retiro Park, which reopened yesterday for the first time in more than 2 months, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain said its coronavirus death toll reached 27,119 on Thursday, rising by just one for the second day in a row as authorities fine-tune a new way of logging cases and deaths.

The Health Ministry’s data showed 38 people died over the last seven days, down from hundreds of daily deaths reported a month ago, while a total of 237,906 cases have been detected since the beginning of the outbreak.

The government has warned the data may fluctuate in coming days as it adjusts to the new methodology.

Since Spain began to gradually ease its stringent confinement measures at the beginning of May, a handful of minor outbreaks have sprung up across the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Thursday.

One cluster was detected in an industrial zone in the Catalan province of Lleida, another in the southern town of Totana, and a third in the central province of Cuenca.

“The good news is that they have been detected and controlled very early,” Illa told parliament.

Health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon on Wednesday said they were isolated events and there was no evidence of a broad-based resurgence across the country.