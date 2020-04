A woman wears a protective mask as she travels on the subway, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona, Spain April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 567 on Tuesday from 517 a day earlier, while the country reported its lowest increase in new cases since March 18.

Total deaths climbed to 18,056, while confirmed cases of the infection rose by 3,045 to 172,541, the Health Ministry said in a statement.