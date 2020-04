FILE PHOTO: The faces of passengers wearing protective face masks are reflected in a window next to a sign in a subway during the lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus fell to 517 on Monday from Sunday’s 619, bringing the total death toll to 17,489, the Health Ministry said, adding that it was the smallest proportional daily increase since tracking began.

The ministry said in a statement that overall cases rose to 169,496 from 166,019.