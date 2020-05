A family wearing masks talks to police officers at Ondarreta beach, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in San Sebastian, Spain, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the health ministry said.

It said the total number of COVID-19 infections increased by 664 on Saturday to 239,228.