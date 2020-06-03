World News
June 3, 2020 / 11:01 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Spain seeks to open up to some foreign tourism from June 22

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Security guards stand outside Templo de Debod (Temple of Debod) monument at sunset in Madrid, Spain, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is working on starting to gradually open up to tourists from countries considered more secure in the fight against COVID-19 from June 22, a tourism ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Madrid has previously set July 1 as the date to reopen its borders to tourism, which accounts for some 12% of the country’s economy, after a months-long shutdown due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

Separately Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya tweeted that Germany would lift a recommendation to its nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as soon as Spain lifts restrictions on travel from abroad.

Reporting by Isla Binnie and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below