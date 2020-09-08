Spain pushes for EU harmonisation of COVID travel measures, foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, Spain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday her government was pushing for a European Union harmonisation of COVID-19 travel measures to limit problems for tourists and tourism operators.

The Spanish government is also discussing with Britain and the EU to take into account indicators other than just the number of cases to make decisions on imposing quarantines on travellers such as the number of tests, the number of symptomatic cases and the number of hospitalised patients, Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with RNE radio station.