FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, November 22, 2020. Moncloa Palace/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government intends to vaccinate between 15 and 20 million people against the coronavarius by May or June next year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.