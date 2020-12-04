Third of Spaniards ready to take COVID-19 vaccine immediately, survey shows

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past mirrors at El Rastro flea market, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID (Reuters) - About a third of the Spanish population is ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, while 55.2% of them would rather wait for the effects to be known, a survey carried out by CIS pollster showed on Friday.

Only 8.4% of Spaniards would refuse to take any sort of vaccine, showed the survey that was carried out on Nov. 23-26. Spain’s population is around 47 million people.