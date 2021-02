FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government said on Tuesday that the country will receive 20.8 million additional doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine from April, as part of a broader agreement to supply 300 million doses to the European Union.

The new deliveries should help compensate recent delays that forced some Spanish regions to suspend vaccinations in late January.