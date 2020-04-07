VW plans to partially reopen plant in Spain's Navarra on April 20

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) hopes to partially reopen its plant in Spain’s Navarra region on April 20 after its closure in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for the plant said on Tuesday.

The plant in northern Spain should reopen with one of its three daily shifts operating during four days in the first week, and the goal is to extend it to two shifts the following week, depending on how well the supply chain works, the spokesman added.

All workers would wear masks and gloves, and the plant’s disinfection would be intensified, he added. The plant has around 4,800 workers and produces the Polo and T-Cross models.