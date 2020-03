A healthcare worker is seen near the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Some 12,298 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Spain, deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said at a news conference on Monday.

That is equivalent to around 14% of the country’s 85,195 confirmed cases, roughly the same proportion as last week.