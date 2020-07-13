Catalan chief defies judge who rejected lockdown, sowing confusion

BARCELONA/LLEIDA (Reuters) - The leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia on Monday urged the 160,000 people living in an area where coronavirus cases have increased to stay home, defying a court ruling that rejected a mandatory lockdown.

FILE PHOTO: The leader of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra talks during an interview with Reuters at the Palau de la Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

With Quim Torra saying he would prepare a new decree to lockdown the city of Lleida and its vicinity, the contradicting orders sowed confusion and anger in the area. Businesses feared for their survival and the mayor said he was at a loss about what to tell people.

Spain, which has been one of the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, lifted a strict nationwide lockdown last month as the pandemic seemed to have come under control.

But with dozens of new clusters, local authorities across Spain are scrambling to take new measures, locking down small areas or making it mandatory to wear a mask in public.

“We don’t agree with this court ruling. We don’t accept it,” Torra, who leads Catalonia’s pro-independence regional government, told a news conference on Monday after Judge Elena Garcia-Munoz Alarcos threw out the planned mandatory lockdown.

“It’s a luxury to lose time with legal resolutions. We cannot allow this,” Torra said.

In Lleida, which lies about 180 km (110 miles) west of Barcelona, the streets were half empty and some shops and bars closed. People were angry about the uncertainty.

“They don’t know what they’re doing,” said Anna, a bar manager. “It’s one step forward and one step back, and it’s hurting our businesses, 100 percent.”

City mayor Miquel Pueyo told Reuters he was “perplexed” by the judge’s ruling, but also felt unable to tell people whether to stay at home or follow the legal decision. He himself supported home confinement if it came with more doctors, virus tracking measures and financial aid for the most-hit sectors.

“UNCERTAINTY”

Another Lleida resident, store manager Lidia, said she did not agree with calls to stay home. “It isn’t fair to close shops again and to be full of uncertainty,” she said.

People in Lleida have been banned from leaving the area since July 4 because of a surge in cases there, except for specific reasons such as going to or from work. That travel ban will not be lifted, but the judge said home confinement was a step too far and had not gone through the right channels.

The dispute comes as the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in Spain, in particular in Catalonia, and reflects the broader debate in Europe and beyond over what measures to take to tackle localised clusters.

More than 28,400 people have died in the Spain from COVID-19. Since dropping to an average of 132 in June, the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed every day has accelerated in July, reaching 333 on Friday. There are more than 100 active clusters, many of them in Catalonia.

FILE PHOTO: A Police officer stands as Police checks the documents of people travelling on vehicles at the entrance of Lleida after Catalonia's government imposed new restrictions to control a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lleida, Spain, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

Also reacting to new clusters, La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon, Andalusia and Asturias regions plan to make it compulsory to wear face masks indoors and outdoors, following a similar move in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura.

In the rest of the country, masks are compulsory when it is impossible to be at least 1.5 meters away from other people. Senior health ministry sources said the government had no plans to make them mandatory everywhere nationwide.

“If you walk the dog at 7 a.m. and there is no one around it doesn’t make much sense to wear a mask,” one of the sources told reporters, adding that most outbreaks started in families and homes, weddings and celebrations, rather than on the street.