Foreign tourists can book holidays in Spain from July - minister

People sit at an outdoor seating section of a restaurant that reopened for the first time in more than 2 months amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Plaza Mayor Square in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Foreign tourists can book vacations in Spain from July as the two-week self-quarantine for overseas travellers is likely to be suspended by then, the tourism minister said on Monday.

One of the worst-hit nations in the world from the coronavirus, tourism-dependent Spain is gradually easing a strict lockdown though it has kept a quarantine for visitors so as to prevent a second wave of infections.

“It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July,” Reyes Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.