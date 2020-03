FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after taking part in a conference call with European leaders at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said that the country could surpass the number of 10,000 coronavirus cases as early as next week.

Sanchez also said its administration would undertake all necessary measures to protect its citizens.

The current Spanish tally stands at 4,209.