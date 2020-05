FILE PHOTO: A man walks at Plaza Mayor square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain lifted on Tuesday a ban on all direct flights and ships from Italy since March 11 during its coronavirus lockdown, according to the government gazette.

Travellers from Italy will have to comply, however, with a two-week quarantine like other foreign visitors, while a state of emergency is in place.