FILE PHOTO: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after taking part in a conference call with European leaders at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday that all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks, the latest government measure in the fight against coronavirus.

He said workers would receive their usual salaries but would have to make up lost hours at a later date.

The measure would last from March 30 to April 9.