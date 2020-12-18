Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

Spain to begin vaccinating against coronavirus on Dec. 27

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa attends a news conference at Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus will begin on Dec. 27, a day after the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are due to arrive in the country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

Spain will receive a “significant” number of vaccines in the first delivery, Illa said, without being able to specify the exact quantity.

Reporting by Nathan Allen and Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up