FILE PHOTO: Members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) disinfect the Malaga-Costa del Sol international airport during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak in Malaga, Spain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 10,000 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities rose to 491, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center.

He said the number of cases rose to 11,178 on Tuesday up from a previous tally of 9,161 cases on Monday.