Police officers ask questions to citizens as they monitor compliance mandatory quarantine as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said on Friday, a new record in the number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours.

The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday.