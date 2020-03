A deserted Plaza de Colon square is seen during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528 the health ministry said on Saturday, marking the highest daily rise in fatalities.

The total number of those infected rose to 78,797 from 72,248 on Saturday.