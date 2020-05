People wear protective face masks on the first day of mandatory use of masks for everyone over six years old in public spaces when it is impossible to keep more than two meters social distancing, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ronda, Spain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s daily death toll from the novel coronavirus was 48, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, marking the first time it has dipped below 50 since March 16.

The cumulative death toll was 27,940, while the number of confirmed cases rose by 482 to 233,037, the ministry said.