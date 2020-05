A man wears a protective face mask at a lookout point as a general view of the city of Barcelona is seen in the background, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Barcelona, Spain May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s coronavirus daily death toll fell on Thursday to 213 down from 244 the day before, the health ministry reported.

The overall number of coronavirus deaths rose to 26,070, up from 25,857 on Wednesday. The number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 221,447 from 220,325 the previous day.