FILE PHOTO: Family members are seen at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain recorded 301 fatalities from the novel coronavirus overnight, down from 331 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The overall death toll from the virus rose to 23,822 while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 210,773 from 209,465 on Monday, the ministry said.