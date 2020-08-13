Spain's daily infections spike to 2,935, not yet second wave

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective gear pushes a stretcher with a patient near the emergency unit of the 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain reported 2,935 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest number since the country’s lockdown ended and up from 1,690 recorded the previous day, although officials argued the situation remained manageable.

The Madrid region, which failed to report its data the previous day due to technical difficulties, led the tally with 842 new infections in the 24 hours to Thursday, followed by the Basque Country, with 545 cases.

“The number of known cases keeps rising in Spain, but it is a mild rise that allows the implementation of control measures,” health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told reporters, adding that the localised outbreaks did not amount to a second wave of infections that many expect in the autumn.

He said more than half of the infected people showed no symptoms.

The new data brought the cumulative total to 337,334 cases in the country. The ministry also said 70 people had died over the past seven days, bringing the death toll from the virus to 28,605.

Since lifting one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns around seven weeks ago Spain has struggled to keep a lid on new infections, with average daily cases rising from less than 150 in June to more than 1,500 in the first 12 days of August, and now spiking further.

The resurgence of the virus has dashed Spain’s hopes of saving the tourism season as many countries have issued no-travel advisories or introduced quarantine requirements for travellers from Spain.

Various Spanish regions have reimposed some restrictions and even come up with new ones, such as a ban on smoking in public spaces in Galicia and the Canary Islands.