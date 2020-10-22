Spain's health minister says COVID epidemic not controlled, considering more curbs

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s health minister said on Thursday that the country’s coronavirus pandemic was not under control and that drastic measures were needed to combat it.

Salvador Illa said his administration was discussing more restrictions on mobility with regional authorities, and that he expected the pandemic to make life tough for the next five or six months.

On Wednesday, Spain became the first country in Western Europe to surpass the one-million-case threshold.