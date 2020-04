FILE PHOTO: A man stands on a balcony amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday, the country’s head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a news conference.

Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9% increase.