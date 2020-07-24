Spain's total coronavirus cases rise by 2,255 to 272,421

FILE PHOTO: Tourists and locals gather at a lookout point, with a view of the city of Barcelona in the background, after regional authorities across Spain introduced fresh coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions aimed at stamping out a surge in infections, in Barcelona, Spain July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain reported a cumulative total of 272,421 coronavirus cases on Friday, up 2,255 from the day before, health ministry data showed, with the figure including people who have recovered from the disease but whose antibody tests were taken now.

In the past 24 hours, some 922 new infections were diagnosed, the ministry said, compared with 971 the previous day.

Since lifting a nationwide lockdown a month ago Spain has struggled to contain a rise in new infections.