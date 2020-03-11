U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. spy agencies are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and are taking “appropriate steps” to ensure the safety, security and health of their workforce, an intelligence official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The intelligence community “will continue to ensure its mission remains uninterrupted,” said the official from the U.S. Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which supervises 17 U.S. agencies operating around the world.

The workforces of U.S. spy agencies were being encouraged “to observe and follow information provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)” and the broader medical community, the official said.

As they implement government-wide guidelines on coronavirus issued by the Office of Personnel Management, “agencies are developing preparation and response plans,” the official said.

Another official familiar with intelligence agency precautions said that hand sanitizers and other relevant equipment had already been extensively installed in relevant buildings.