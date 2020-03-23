Australia postpones A-League soccer season due to coronavirus

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s A-League was suspended due to the coronavirus on Tuesday, with administrators’ saying it was no longer tenable for the country’s top-flight soccer competition to continue.

“FFA has taken a very tough and difficult decision to postpone the final rounds of the ... A-League. The postponement is effective immediately,” Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson told reporters at a media conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

“This is unanimous decision of the FFA board and each of the ... A-League clubs.

“The FFA will review this situation in the coming weeks and a further status assessment is now scheduled for April 22.”

Australia has now suspended all of its major sports competitions, with Australian Rules football, the National Rugby League and Super Rugby all calling off their seasons in recent days.