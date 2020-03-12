Factbox: Global sports events hit by coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - Here is a list of sports events around the world which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak:

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A message on the video score board informs fans the game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed. Teams were told to go to the locker rooms just before tip off at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

ITALY

- All sports events have been cancelled until April 3.

ARGENTINA

- Argentina has cancelled international sports events in March.

OLYMPICS

- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

NORTH AMERICA

- Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and National Hockey Leagues have temporarily restricted locker-room access to players and essential staff.

- The NBA has suspended its season until further notice.

- San Jose Sharks’ next three NHL home games will be closed to the public.

- Seattle Mariners will not play their MLB home games in March.

- U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Alpine Canada and Nordiq Canada have cancelled all sanctioned and scheduled events from March 16.

ATHLETICS

- The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, have been postponed until next year.

- European Athletics postponed the European Throwing Cup scheduled for March 21-22 in Leiria, Portugal.

- The Paris and Barcelona marathons have been postponed.

- Kenya’s athletics authority has barred its athletes from travelling to international events.

- The Rotterdam Marathon, scheduled for April 5, has been postponed to later this year.

SOCCER

- All soccer matches in Spain’s top two divisions have been postponed for two weeks.

- The Champions League last-16 second legs of Manchester City v Real Madrid and Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais, scheduled for March 17, have been postponed.

- Major League Soccer is suspending its season until further notice.

- The friendly match between Netherlands and Spain, scheduled for March 29 in Amsterdam, has been cancelled.

- All soccer matches in Romania have been postponed until March 31 while Romania has also asked UEFA to see if it is feasible for Euro 2020 playoff with Iceland to go ahead.

- The last matchday of Belgian regular season on March 15 will be played behind closed doors while the cup final between Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp (March 22) has been postponed.

- The AFC Cup West Zone group stage matches will be postponed while the West Zonal semi-finals will be postponed to August 24/25 and September 14/15.

- All soccer in the Netherlands has been suspended until the end of March, which means the Dutch national team have cancelled their Euros warm-up matches — against United States on March 26 and Spain three days later.

- The Czech League Association has suspended all professional competitions until further notice.

- Bosnia and Herzegovina’s football association has asked UEFA to postpone their March 26 Euro 2020 playoff match against Northern Ireland.

- The March 14 Indian Super League final will be played without fans.

- FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

- Champions League: Valencia v Atalanta (March 10) and Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund (March 11) took place in empty stadiums. Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea (both March 18) will be played without fans.

- Europa League: Manchester United v LASK and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Olympiakos Piraeus, both on March 12, will be played without fans.

- UEFA has postponed two ties after one side, Spain’s Getafe, refused to travel to Italy and another, AS Roma, said they had been denied permission to travel to Spain.

- Premier League: Manchester City’s match against Arsenal on March 11 was postponed because players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the virus.

Players in the Premier League are forgoing pre-match handshakes.

- Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (March 11) was played without fans. RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (both March 14) will also be played in empty stadiums.

- Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg v PSG was postponed. All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games until April 15 will be played without fans.

- Spain’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad scheduled for April 18 in Seville was postponed.

- The Slovenian Football Association said here all domestic and international matches will be played without spectators until further notice.

- The Swiss league has been put on hold until at least March 23.

- All Bulgarian league matches in the next two rounds will be played without fans.

- Matches in the top two tiers of Czech football will be played without spectators between March 13-16 and March 20-22.

- New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean professional leagues have been postponed.

- Players from Danish clubs Brondby and Lyngby are in isolation after they met former international Thomas Kahlenberg, who has tested positive for the virus.

- Slovakia will host Ireland in their Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final on March 26 without any fans.

- Brazil’s first two qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup — against Bolivia (March 27) and Peru (March 31) — have been postponed, a source told Reuters.

- A four-team international event in Doha featuring Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland from March 26-30 has been cancelled.

- An international friendly between Germany and Italy (March 31) in Nuremberg will take place without fans.

- Poland’s international friendlies against Finland (March 27) and Ukraine (March 31) will take place without fans.

- Moldova will play home friendlies against Andorra and Russia (March 26 and March 31) without spectators.

- Tickets are not being sold for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

- Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September.

BASKETBALL

- Euroleague Basketball has suspended all 2019-20 EuroLeague, EuroCup and Euroleague Next Generation Tournament games until further notice.

FORMULA ONE

- The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai has been postponed.

- The Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead on March 22 without fans.

- The Mclaren Racing team withdrew from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive and the race is set to be called off.

MOTORCYCLING

- Four rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar, Thailand, Texas and Argentina will not go ahead as scheduled.

- The Spanish World Superbike round has been postponed from March 27-29 to Oct. 23-25 while the French round has been moved back from Sept. 25–27 to Oct. 2-4.

MOTOR RACING

- The World Endurance Championship cancelled the Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida on March 20 after the United States imposed restrictions on travel from Europe for 30 days.

- The Sebring 12 Hours race scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to Nov. 14.

TENNIS

- The ATP suspended its professional men’s tennis tour for six weeks after the Miami Open (March 23-April 5) was suspended by the Miami-Dade County mayor.

Impacted events include the Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

- The International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed all of its events until April 20.

- The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Xi’an Open and Kunming Open were all cancelled.

- Fed Cup finals to be held in Budapest from April 14-19 and the playoffs to be held in various locations worldwide were postponed.

RUGBY

- Three Six Nations matches have been postponed.

- The women’s Six Nations game between Scotland and France scheduled was postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus.

- The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October.

- The professional rugby union league PRO14 season has been suspended.

ROWING

- Two World Rowing Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and the final Paralympic Qualification Regatta, all due to be held in Italy between April 10 and May 10, have been cancelled here

TABLE TENNIS

- The world championships in Busan, South Korea, have been pushed back provisionally from March to June.

- The April 21-26 World Tour Japan Open in Kitakyushu has been postponed.

WINTER SPORTS

- The International skiing federation cancelled the final races of the men’s Alpine skiing, meaning Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the overall title.

- The World Cup finals in Cortina, Italy (March 18-22) were cancelled last week while the last three women’s races in Are, Sweden, (March 12-14) were also cancelled. Italy’s Federica Brignone was declared the overall winner.

- The women’s world ice hockey championships in Canada have been cancelled.

- Speed skating world championships in Seoul have been postponed until at least October.

- The March 16-22 world figure skating championships in Montreal have been cancelled.

- The Czech Ice Hockey Association cancelled this season’s knockout stages and no title will be awarded this year.

- The Snow Volleyball World Tour event that was scheduled for March 12-15 in Turkey has been postponed until December.

BOXING

- Olympic boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania were moved to Jordan from China.

GOLF

- The PGA Tour has banned spectators from attending tournaments until after April 5.

- The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore have been cancelled.

- The Indian Open, scheduled to take place from March 19-22 in New Delhi, the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have all been postponed.

- The 2020 Czech Masters, a European Tour event, has been cancelled and organisers have reserved the week of Aug. 19-22 for the 2021 edition.

CYCLING

- The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

- The AFL game between St Kilda Saints and Port Adelaide Power scheduled for May 31 in China has been moved to Melbourne.

WEIGHTLIFTING

- The Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan, have been cancelled.

BASEBALL

- The final qualification tournament for the Olympics in Taiwan has been put back from April to June 17-21.

- Japan’s professional league has postponed the start of the new season.

CRICKET

- India ordered upcoming international matches to be played in empty stadiums and the country’s cricket governing body confirmed India’s upcoming one-day international matches against South Africa will be held without spectators.

- The ICC postponed the men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League A that was set to begin on March 16 in Malaysia.

JUDO

- The International Judo Federation cancelled all Olympic qualification events through to the end of April.

BADMINTON

- The India Open, scheduled for March 24-29 in New Delhi, will go ahead without spectators.

WATER POLO

- Europe’s governing body for aquatic sports (LEN) postponed three water polo competitions — the 11th round of the men’s Champions League, the women’s Euro League quarter-finals and the men’s Under-19 European championship qualifiers.

GYMNASTICS

- The All-Around World Cup in Stuttgart, scheduled on March 20-22, has been cancelled.

- The Apparatus World Cup in Doha, scheduled for March 18-21, has been postponed to June 3-6.

- The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (April 3-5) in Pesaro, Italy has been postponed to June 5-7 while the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup (April 24-25) in Brescia has been postponed to June 19-20.

TAEKWONDO

- A European qualification tournament here scheduled for April in Moscow has been postponed.