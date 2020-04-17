Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS

* The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will now begin on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8.

* World Athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December.

PARALYMPICS

The postponed Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5, 2021.

OLYMPIC TRIALS

* U.S. trials for wrestling (April 4-5) were postponed.

* U.S. Rowing postponed its team trials.

* U.S. diving trials (April 3-5) were postponed. All USA Diving events postponed for next 30 days.

WORLD GAMES

* The 2021 World Games have been pushed back by a year to avoid clashing with the Olympics.

COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT

* The Court of Arbitration for Sport said all cases were being put on hold until May. No in-person hearings will be held before May 1.

NORTH AMERICA

* The NBA suspended its season.

* The NHL suspended its season.

* The MLB further delayed its 2020 season’s opening day of March 26.

* Boston Marathon organisers postpone the race from April 20 to Sept. 14.

* The National Hockey League extended the self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff by an additional 15 days through April 30.

SOCCER

* Euro 2020 and Copa America were both postponed. The two tournaments will now be staged from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

* FIFA has agreed to delay the first edition of its revamped Club World Cup due to be held in 2021.

* UEFA put all club and national team competitions for men and women on hold until further notice.

* The men’s and women’s Champions League finals and Europa League final originally scheduled for May have been postponed.

* Europe’s top leagues remain suspended but German Bundesliga clubs have returned to training with tight restrictions.

* The Scottish Premiership remains suspended but the second, third and fourth tiers have ended their seasons.

* South America’s two biggest club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, were suspended until at least May 5.

* CONCACAF suspended all competitions, including the Champions League and men’s Olympic qualifiers.

* U.S. Major League Soccer suspended its season.

* Asian and South American qualifying matches for 2022 World Cup were postponed.

* New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues were postponed.

* Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September.

* The Asian Football Confederation on April 14 postponed all matches and competitions scheduled for May-June until further notice.

* The Brazilian football Confederation suspended all national competitions until further notice.

* The CAF postponed the African Nations Championship, a national team tournament for home-based players only (Cameroon; April 4–25).

* Semi-finals of the CAF Champions league (May 1-3) and CAF Confederation Cup (May 8-10) were postponed.

* The Mauritius FA cancelled the remainder of the season.

* This year’s International Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament featuring Europe’s top clubs, was cancelled.

ATHLETICS

* The World Athletics Championships scheduled for 2021 in Eugene, Oregon have been postponed to the summer of 2022 because of the Olympic Games rescheduling.

* The Diamond League postponed its first five meetings of the 2020 season due to be held in April and May in Qatar, China, Stockholm, Naples and Rabat.

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships (Nanjing, March 13-15) were postponed. They will be held in the same city from March 19-21, 2021.

* The London, Paris and Barcelona marathons were postponed.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

* The Australian Football League’s attempt to forge on with the season despite the virus outbreak lasted one round before it was shut down on March 22.

BADMINTON

* The Badminton World Federation (BWF) cancelled the last five tournaments in the qualification period for the Olympics.

* The Indonesia Open (June 16-21) was among a host of events that have been cancelled while tournaments over the next three months were also suspended in Australia, Thailand and Russia.

* The BWF is seeking clarification from Danish authorities on how the ban on large gatherings will affect their ability to stage the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in August.

BASEBALL

* The final qualification tournament in Taiwan for the Olympics was put back from April to June 17-21, while the March 22-26 qualification event in Arizona was postponed.

* Japan’s professional league postponed the start of the season.

BASKETBALL

* The Women’s National Basketball Association postponed the start of its 2020 regular season, originally scheduled to run from May 15-Sept. 20.

* The International Basketball Federation postponed the men’s Olympic qualifiers, European Championship and the Americas Championship by a year.

BOXING

* Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium on June 20 was postponed.

CANOEING

* All events originally scheduled for May, including the Paracanoe World Championships, canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers, and the ICF canoe sprint World Cup have been cancelled.

* Pre-Olympic canoe slalom training camps in Tokyo in May, June and July have all been cancelled.

* The opening two ICF canoe slalom World Cups, set for June in Italy and France, have been postponed.

CRICKET

* The Indian Premier League, originally suspended until April 15, has been postponed indefinitely.

* The last two games of Australia’s three-match one-day international series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart were cancelled while the limited-overs tours were postponed.

* The boards of India and South Africa agreed to reschedule a three-match ODI series to a later date.

* England’s two-match test series in Sri Lanka scheduled to start on March 19 was postponed.

* Australia’s proposed test tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed and both boards will work together to find new dates to reschedule the series.

CYCLING

* The Tour de France that was due to be held from June 27-July 19 has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20.

* The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive.

* The Paris-Nice cycling race ended a day early after the eighth stage into Nice was cancelled.

* The Giro d’Italia, the Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour de Yorkshire Race were postponed.

* All cycling races up to the end of April have already been cancelled and riders in France and Spain, where many are based, were told they cannot train outside.

GOLF

* The Masters, PGA Championships and U.S. Open were postponed while the Open Championships was cancelled.

* The European Tour cancelled the BMW International Open (June 25-28) and the Open de France (July 2-5). The Scottish Open (July 9-12) was postponed. The Tour had postponed or cancelled events scheduled between March and May.

HORSE RACING

* The Grand National festival (April 2-4) was cancelled while the Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in North American horse racing’s Triple Crown (May 2) was postponed to Sept. 5.

* The Dubai World Cup, one of the world’s richest horse races and a premier annual sporting event in the United Arab Emirates, will not go ahead this year.

* The Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May and June’s Epsom Derby have been postponed while June’s Royal Ascot may be held without spectators.

* British horse racing will remain suspended beyond April with no new date set for ending the suspension.

MOTORSPORT

* Formula One cancelled the opening race in Australia on March 15 and the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in May has also been scrapped. A number of races were postponed, the latest being the June 14 Canadian Grand Prix.

* Formula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing resumes, down from its original calendar of a record 22 races.

* Eight races of the MotoGP season have now been postponed after the first round in Qatar was cancelled.

* NASCAR postponed all race events through May 3 but intends to run all 36 races this season.

* The Le Mans 24 hours race was postponed from June 13-14 to Sept. 19-20.

* The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until Aug. 23.

RUGBY

* Four Six Nations matches were postponed.

* France’s rugby federation suspended all its competitions.

* The European rugby season was suspended after European Professional Club Rugby postponed Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches (April 3-5).

* The semi-final and final of this season’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments, which were due to take place in Marseille in May, have been postponed.

* England’s Rugby Football Union and Wales’ governing body confirmed the end of the 2019-20 season for all league, cup and county rugby, but the English Premiership has been excluded.

* Super Rugby suspended its season.

* Japan’s Top League cancelled the remaining 42 matches of the season.

SHOOTING

* The 2020 ISSF World Cups in New Delhi (May) and Baku (June-July) were cancelled.

SNOOKER

* The World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (April 18-May 4) at the Crucible Theatre, will be re-arranged for July or August.

SWIMMING

* The 2020 European Aquatics Championships scheduled to take place from May 11-24 in Budapest, Hungary, has been postponed to August.

TENNIS

* The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two while professional tennis has been suspended until July 13.

* The French Open was postponed until Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

* The Fed Cup finals (Budapest; April 14-19) were postponed.

* The WTA leg of the Rogers Cup scheduled to take place from Aug. 7-16 in Montreal has been postponed to 2021.

WINTER SPORTS

* The International Ski Federation cancelled the final races of the men’s Alpine skiing World Cup.

* The World Cup finals in Cortina were cancelled along with the last three women’s races in Are.

* The women’s world ice hockey championships in Canada were cancelled.

* The Ice Hockey World Championship scheduled for Switzerland in May was cancelled.

* The speed skating world championships in Seoul were postponed until at least October.

* The March 16-22 world figure skating championships in Montreal were cancelled.

* The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has cancelled the remainder of its season after temporarily suspending its playoffs.