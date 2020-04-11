Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS

* The postponed Olympic Games will now begin on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8.

* World Athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December.

PARALYMPICS

The postponed Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5, 2021.

OLYMPIC TRIALS

* U.S. trials for wrestling (April 4-5) were postponed.

* U.S. Rowing postponed its team trials.

* U.S. diving trials (April 3-5) were postponed. All USA Diving events postponed for next 30 days.

WORLD GAMES

* The 2021 World Games have been pushed back by a year to avoid clashing with the Tokyo Olympics.

COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT

* The Court of Arbitration for Sport said all cases were being put on hold until May. No in-person hearings will be held before May 1.

NORTH AMERICA

* The NBA suspended its season.

* The NHL suspended its season.

* The MLB further delayed its 2020 season’s opening day of March 26 after CDC calls for gatherings of 50 or more people to be cancelled or postponed for eight weeks.

* Boston Marathon organisers postpone the race from April 20 to Sept. 14.

* The National Hockey League told players, including those from outside North America, that they can return home and should self-quarantine through March 27, lengthening the period the NHL had said it was pausing its season.

SOCCER

* Aleksander Ceferin, the head of European soccer’s governing body UEFA, said that the current season could be “lost” if it is unable to re-start by the end of June.

* Euro 2020 and Copa America were postponed. The two tournaments will now be staged from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

* FIFA has agreed to delay the first edition of its revamped Club World Cup due to be held in 2021.

* UEFA put all club and national team competitions for men and women on hold until further notice.

* The men’s and women’s Champions League finals and Europa League final originally scheduled for May have been postponed.

* Europe’s top leagues remain suspended but German Bundesliga clubs have returned to training with tight restrictions.

* The Scottish FA have extended the suspension of all levels of the game to at least June 10.

* South America’s two biggest club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, were suspended until at least May 5.

* CONCACAF suspended all competitions, including the Champions League and men’s Olympic qualifiers.

* U.S. Major League Soccer suspended its season.

* Asian and South American qualifying matches for 2022 World Cup postponed.

* New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues were postponed.

* Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September.

* The Asian Football Confederation postponed all AFC Cup 2020 matches scheduled for March and April.

* The Brazilian football Confederation suspended all national competitions until further notice.

* The CAF postponed the African Nations Championship, a national team tournament for home-based players only (Cameroon; April 4–25).

* Semi-finals of the CAF Champions league (May 1-3) and CAF Confederation Cup (May 8-10) were postponed.

* The Mauritius FA have cancelled the remainder of the football season.

* This year’s International Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament featuring Europe’s leading clubs, has been cancelled.

ATHLETICS

* The World Athletics Championships scheduled for 2021 in Eugene, Oregon have been postponed to the summer of 2022 because of the Olympic Games rescheduling.

* The Diamond League postponed its first five meetings of the 2020 season due to be held in April and May in Qatar, China, Stockholm, Naples and Rabat.

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships (Nanjing, March 13-15) were postponed. They will be held in the same city from March 19-21, 2021.

* The London, Paris and Barcelona marathons were postponed.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

* The Australian Football League’s attempt to forge on with the season despite the virus outbreak lasted one round before it was shut down on March 22.

BADMINTON

* The Badminton World Federation (BWF) cancelled the last five tournaments in the qualification period for the Olympics, making the All England Open played from March 11-15 the final event to count towards qualification.

* The Indonesia Open (June 16-21) was among a host of badminton events that have been cancelled while tournaments over the next three months were also suspended in Australia, Thailand and Russia.

* The BWF is seeking clarification from Danish authorities on how the ban on large gatherings will affect their ability to stage the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in August.

BASEBALL

* The final qualification tournament in Taiwan for the Olympics was put back from April to June 17-21, while the March 22-26 qualification event in Arizona was postponed.

* Japan’s professional league postponed the start of the season.

BASKETBALL

* The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has postponed the start of its 2020 regular season, originally scheduled to run from May 15-Sept. 20.

* The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has postponed the men’s Olympic qualifiers, European Championship and the Americas Championship by a year.

BOXING

* The European, American and final world qualifying boxing tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics were suspended on March 16. The European qualifier in London that was underway and due to run to March 24, ended after the evening session on March 17.

* Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium on June 20 has been postponed.

CANOEING

* All events originally scheduled for May, including the Paracanoe World Championships, canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers, and the ICF canoe sprint World Cup have been cancelled.

* Pre-Olympic canoe slalom training camps in Tokyo in May, June and July have all been cancelled.

* The opening two ICF canoe slalom World Cups, set for June in Italy and France, have been postponed.

CRICKET

* The last two games of Australia’s three-match one-day international series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart were cancelled while the limited-overs tours were postponed.

* The start of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament (March 29) was postponed until April 15.

* The boards of India and South Africa agreed to reschedule a three-match ODI series to a later date.

* England’s two-match test series in Sri Lanka scheduled to start on March 19 was postponed.

* Australia’s proposed test tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed and both boards will work together to find new dates to reschedule the series.

CYCLING

* The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive.

* The Paris-Nice cycling race ended a day early after the eighth stage into Nice was cancelled.

* The Giro d’Italia, the Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour de Yorkshire Race were postponed.

* All cycling races up to the end of April have already been cancelled and riders in France and Spain, where many are based, were explicitly told they cannot train outside.

GOLF

* The Masters, PGA Championships and U.S. Open were postponed while the Open Championships was cancelled.

* The European Tour has either postponed or cancelled events scheduled between March and May.

HORSE RACING

* The Grand National festival (April 2-4) was cancelled while the Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in North American horse racing’s Triple Crown (May 2) was postponed to Sept. 5.

* The Dubai World Cup, one of the world’s richest horse races and a premier annual sporting event in the United Arab Emirates, will not go ahead this year.

* The Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May and June’s Epsom Derby have been postponed while June’s Royal Ascot may be held without spectators.

MOTORSPORT

* Formula One cancelled the opening race in Australia on March 15 and the showcase Monaco Grand Prix in May has also been scrapped. A number of races were postponed, the latest being the June 14 Canadian Grand Prix.

* Formula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing resumes, down from its original calendar of a record 22 races.

* Seven races of the MotoGP season have now been postponed after the first round in Qatar was cancelled.

* NASCAR postponed all race events through May 3, including races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 22), but intends to run all 36 races this season.

* The Le Mans 24 hours race was postponed from June 13-14 to Sept. 19-20.

* The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until Aug. 23.

RUGBY

* Four Six Nations matches were postponed.

* Rugby Europe announced a suspension of all its matches and tournaments from March 13-April 15.

* France’s rugby federation suspended all its competitions.

* The European rugby season was suspended after European Professional Club Rugby postponed Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches (April 3-5).

* The semi-final and final of this season’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments, which were due to take place in Marseille in May, have been postponed.

* England’s Rugby Football Union and Wales’ governing body confirmed the end of the 2019-20 season for all league, cup and county rugby, but the English Premiership has been excluded.

* The English Rugby Football League and Super League suspended all fixtures until April 3.

* Super Rugby suspended its season.

* Japan’s Top League is cancelling the remaining 42 matches of the season.

SHOOTING

* The 2020 ISSF World Cups in New Delhi (May) and Baku (June-July) have been cancelled.

SNOOKER

* The World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (April 18-May 4) at the Crucible Theatre, will be re-arranged for July or August.

SWIMMING

* The 2020 European Aquatics Championships that was scheduled to take place from May 11-24 in Budapest, Hungary, has been postponed to August.

TENNIS

* The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two while professional tennis has been suspended until July 13.

* The French Open was postponed until Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

* The Fed Cup finals (Budapest; April 14-19) were postponed.

* The WTA leg of the Rogers Cup scheduled to take place from Aug. 7-16 in Montreal has been postponed to 2021.

WINTER SPORTS

* The International Ski Federation cancelled the final races of the men’s Alpine skiing World Cup.

* The World Cup finals in Cortina were cancelled along with the last three women’s races in Are.

* The women’s world ice hockey championships in Canada were cancelled.

* The Ice Hockey World Championship scheduled for Switzerland in May was cancelled.

* The speed skating world championships in Seoul were postponed until at least October.

* The March 16-22 world figure skating championships in Montreal were cancelled.

* The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has cancelled the remainder of its season after temporarily suspending its playoffs.