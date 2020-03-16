Sports events still ongoing despite coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - Sports events around the world that have not been suspended, postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak:

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Baku Olympic Stadium, one of the venues planned for the Euro 2020 tournament, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in Baku, Azerbaijan March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

OLYMPICS

* The Olympics from July 24-August 9 in Tokyo have not been postponed or suspended. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold talks with heads of international sports organisations on March 17.

* The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

* The Tokyo 2020 Olympics flame handover ceremony in Athens on March 19 will be a scaled-down event with only a few Tokyo Games officials and torch bearers inside the stadium .

SOCCER

* Australia’s top flight A-League soccer competition has banned fans from matches for the rest of the season.

* The Copa America from June 12-July 12 in Argentina and Colombia is set to go ahead.

* Argentina’s cup competition, the Copa de la Superliga, and the Brazilian state championships are being played without spectators in attendance.

SNOOKER

* The Coral Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales, from March 17-22 is going ahead as planned.

* The World Championships in Sheffield from April 18-May 4 is going ahead as of now.

BOXING

* The European Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in London will be held without spectators from March 16-24.

RUGBY

* The Springboks’ July tests against Scotland and Georgia remain as scheduled but will be reviewed in April.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

* A UFC mixed martial arts event in Brazil on March 14 went ahead in an empty arena.

* UFC Fight Night 171, which was to be held in London on March 21, will be relocated to a new venue, possibly in the United States.

HORSE RACING

* The British Horseracing Authority confirmed races in England, Scotland and Wales until the end of March will take place without spectators in attendance.