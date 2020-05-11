Starbucks to reopen UK drive-thru locations this week

FILE PHOTO: General view of a Starbucks coffee shop in London, Britain, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Monday it would begin a phased reopening of all its drive-thru locations and some takeaway-only stores in the United Kingdom as the country eases coronavirus-led restrictions on road travel.

The stores will start reopening from Thursday, the company said bit.ly/2WjJW0y, with social-distancing protocols in place as well as increased cleaning and sanitizing.

In China, 90% of Starbucks stores are now open and about 85% of its stores in the United States serve food.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) said it would reopen 15 restaurants in the United Kingdom for delivery only and UK media has reported other chains are looking at ways to get business going again.