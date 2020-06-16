UK continuing drug trials to improve on COVID-19 steroid treatment

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is continuing medical trials to see if it can combine other drugs with a steroid treatment shown to reduce deaths among some COVID-19 patients, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.

“This is the start of something important,” he said. “It shows it is possible to reduce the inflammation and the outcome in patients with lung disease in hospital, and it’s the start of other drugs which might be added on top of it to make an even bigger effect.”