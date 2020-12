FILE PHOTO: California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A highly infectious new strain of coronavirus identified in Britain has not been detected in California, the state’s governor said on Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom said public health officials had been watching for any signs of the mutant COVID-19 variant that has prompted countries across the world to halt travel from Britain.