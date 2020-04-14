Subaru extends U.S. assembly plant shutdown through May 8

FILE PHOTO - A Subaru logo is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Subaru Corp (7270.T) said Tuesday it will extend a shutdown of its Indiana assembly plant through May 8 because of declining market demand and supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it plans to resume production on May 11. Many large automakers have said they hope to resume U.S. production on May 4, but some auto executives think the restart may be pushed to mid-May and will begin gradually.