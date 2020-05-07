World News
May 7, 2020 / 9:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudanese coronavirus committee recommends lockdown extension in Khartoum state

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s emergency committee on coronavirus has recommended that a lockdown of the state of Khartoum be extended by 10 days from Sunday to help slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The country has so far registered 930 cases of the respiratory disease, including 52 deaths.

Sudan’s security council is expected to take a final decision on the lockdown on Friday.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Sandra Maler

