Sudanese coronavirus committee recommends lockdown extension in Khartoum state

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s emergency committee on coronavirus has recommended that a lockdown of the state of Khartoum be extended by 10 days from Sunday to help slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The country has so far registered 930 cases of the respiratory disease, including 52 deaths.

Sudan’s security council is expected to take a final decision on the lockdown on Friday.